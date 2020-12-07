On December 6, 2020, Nigerian singer and Universal Music Group act, Tekno released the tracklist for his long-awaited debut album, 'Old Romance.' The 14-track album has been teased for at least four years, but Tekno is finally ready to release the album.

At this time, the list of producers have not been released and neither have the features. This comes after Tekno's single, 'Skeletun' got a Headies nomination for best pop single.

You might remember that...

On November 18, 2019, Tekno announced his debut album, 'Old Romance.'

The announcement which came via his Twitter account reads, "Can’t wait to drop this album #oldromance." Wizkid then quoted the tweet with, "Starboy x Tek! Otw." For a long time, Tekno has been criticized for his lack of an album.

It's been a good year for Tekno. He has featured on Beyonce's album, The Lion King: The Gift and has released three singles, 'Agege,' 'Better (Hope For Africa)' and 'Skeletun.'