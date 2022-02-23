Takeaway: After the ill-fated debut album, Tekno returns with a pop record, that only he can conjure. With lamba in excess, Tekno goes back to the drawing board and finds the 'Tekno Formula' for hit records.
Tekno releases new single, 'Mufasa'
Ladies and gentlemen, Slim Daddy has done it again. What a jam!
Title: Mufasa
Artist: Tekno
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of release: February 23, 2022
Label: UMG
Producer: Willis
Sound Engineer: TBD
Video Director:
