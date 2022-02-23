RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tekno releases new single, 'Mufasa'

Motolani Alake

Ladies and gentlemen, Slim Daddy has done it again. What a jam!

Tekno's new collection with Boohooman [pause]
Takeaway: After the ill-fated debut album, Tekno returns with a pop record, that only he can conjure. With lamba in excess, Tekno goes back to the drawing board and finds the 'Tekno Formula' for hit records.

Title: Mufasa

Artist: Tekno

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of release: February 23, 2022

Label: UMG

Producer: Willis

Sound Engineer: TBD

Video Director:

Listen below;

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

