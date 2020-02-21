Artist: T-Classic
Album Title: Underrated
Date of Release: February 21, 2020
Genre: R&B, Afro-pop, Afrobeats
Producers: TBA
Album Art:
Length: 5 Tracks, 16 minutes
Label: Mix Naija/Sony Music Africa
Features: Peruzzi, Mayorkun
Producer(s): IamBeatz (All tracks asides Track 2), Killertunes (Track 2)
Tracklist:
Details/Takeaway: Before release, T-Classic took to his Instagram page and wrote, "This one is for everyone who appreciates my music. Grateful to the team that helped put this together!" This comes just two weeks after signing to Sony Music Africa and featuring on DJ Xclusive's new single.
You can stream the EP HERE.