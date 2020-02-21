Artist: T-Classic

Album Title: Underrated

Date of Release: February 21, 2020

Genre: R&B, Afro-pop, Afrobeats

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Length: 5 Tracks, 16 minutes

Label: Mix Naija/Sony Music Africa

Features: Peruzzi, Mayorkun

Producer(s): IamBeatz (All tracks asides Track 2), Killertunes (Track 2)

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: Before release, T-Classic took to his Instagram page and wrote, "This one is for everyone who appreciates my music. Grateful to the team that helped put this together!" This comes just two weeks after signing to Sony Music Africa and featuring on DJ Xclusive's new single.

You can stream the EP HERE.