Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Burna Boy's historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards saw him deliver a dazzling performance that combined his sensational singles On Form, City Boy, and Sittin' On Top Of The World for which he was joined on stage by Brandy and rapper 21 Savage.

His performance was reminiscent of his mind-blowing display at the 2021 Grammy premiere event.

Since ascending to international success in 2018 when his single YE caught international attention, Burna Boy has graced some of music's most iconic stages.

From selling out arenas and stadiums around the world to performing at the UEFA Champions League final and NBA Half Time show. With his remarkable stagemanship, Burna Boy has recorded many firsts for Nigeria and African music and his recent Grammy performance leads us to wonder about the other iconic stages the megastar deserves to grace.

Here are 5 global events Burna Boy deserves to perform.

Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Burna Boy is making giant strides in the United States and there's hardly any African more deserving of a historic performance at America's most watched sporting event.

Burna Boy closed the Afrobeats-themed NBA Half-Time show in 2023 with a Rockstar performance and while there's hardly any chance of the Super Bowl having an Afrobeats-teamed half-time show, Burna Boy still presents a formidable option for a supporting act.

Usher has been tapped to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show on February 12 just after the release of his album on which Burna Boy is a featured artist. It would be the making of dreams for the Grammy-winning Burna Boy, Nigeria, and Africa if the hitmaker performs at the event.

FIFA World Cup

The most watched sporting event globally is a stage befitting of Burna Boy's mercurial talent.

In 2023, he scored a first for African music when he performed at the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

A Burna Boy performance at the World Cup would be an unforgettable moment for music fans around the world.

Olympic Games

The Olympic games have a storied history that dates back for centuries. Music and sports have also enjoyed a historic interception and with Nigerian music enjoying a global rise, Burna Boy is well positioned as an artist deserving of a place on the iconic stage.

Las Vegas Residency

Burna Boy is an artist who enjoys being on stage. Las Vegas residency is one of the hallmarks of a seasoned performer, and Burna Boy has the stellar stagemanship, catalogue, and star power to someday pull off a historic Las Vegas residency.

Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja

By every metric, Burna Boy is a Nigerian music legend who has played a part in exporting Nigerian mainstream music to different parts of the globe.