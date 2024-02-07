ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy has proven to be one of Africa's most prolific performers.

Burna Boy has graced some of music's most iconic stages, but there are more for him to conquer [Rolling Stone]
Burna Boy has graced some of music's most iconic stages, but there are more for him to conquer [Rolling Stone]

Recommended articles

Burna Boy's historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards saw him deliver a dazzling performance that combined his sensational singles On Form, City Boy, and Sittin' On Top Of The World for which he was joined on stage by Brandy and rapper 21 Savage.

His performance was reminiscent of his mind-blowing display at the 2021 Grammy premiere event.

Since ascending to international success in 2018 when his single YE caught international attention, Burna Boy has graced some of music's most iconic stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

From selling out arenas and stadiums around the world to performing at the UEFA Champions League final and NBA Half Time show. With his remarkable stagemanship, Burna Boy has recorded many firsts for Nigeria and African music and his recent Grammy performance leads us to wonder about the other iconic stages the megastar deserves to grace.

Here are 5 global events Burna Boy deserves to perform.

Burna Boy is making giant strides in the United States and there's hardly any African more deserving of a historic performance at America's most watched sporting event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy closed the Afrobeats-themed NBA Half-Time show in 2023 with a Rockstar performance and while there's hardly any chance of the Super Bowl having an Afrobeats-teamed half-time show, Burna Boy still presents a formidable option for a supporting act.

Usher has been tapped to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show on February 12 just after the release of his album on which Burna Boy is a featured artist. It would be the making of dreams for the Grammy-winning Burna Boy, Nigeria, and Africa if the hitmaker performs at the event.

The most watched sporting event globally is a stage befitting of Burna Boy's mercurial talent.

In 2023, he scored a first for African music when he performed at the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Burna Boy performance at the World Cup would be an unforgettable moment for music fans around the world.

The Olympic games have a storied history that dates back for centuries. Music and sports have also enjoyed a historic interception and with Nigerian music enjoying a global rise, Burna Boy is well positioned as an artist deserving of a place on the iconic stage.

Burna Boy is an artist who enjoys being on stage. Las Vegas residency is one of the hallmarks of a seasoned performer, and Burna Boy has the stellar stagemanship, catalogue, and star power to someday pull off a historic Las Vegas residency.

ADVERTISEMENT

By every metric, Burna Boy is a Nigerian music legend who has played a part in exporting Nigerian mainstream music to different parts of the globe.

There's hardly any better venue in Nigeria deserving of a historic performance to mark his status than the country's biggest stadium located in the capital city.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See Teniola Aladese, David Eyo in love in Showmax's 'The Counsellor' teaser

See Teniola Aladese, David Eyo in love in Showmax's 'The Counsellor' teaser

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Celebrating Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: a look at her top 5 movies

Celebrating Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: a look at her top 5 movies

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Kanye West adds Lagos to 2024 touring shortlist

Kanye West adds Lagos to 2024 touring shortlist

Don't go for 'BBNaija' if you're not mentally stable - ex-housemate Doyin

Don't go for 'BBNaija' if you're not mentally stable - ex-housemate Doyin

My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems

Why the Nigerian music industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Zlatan returns with a new single 'Bust Down' featuring Asake

Zlatan kicks off 2024 with stellar collaboration with Asake

What are the chances of Nigerian stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

What are the chances of Nigerian stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards?