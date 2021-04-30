RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Basketmouth, BOJ, Duktor Sett and Flash feature in 'diabolical' new video for, 'World People'

Motolani Alake

The song is also a soundtrack to Basketmouth's show, Papa Benji. The record discusses the inability to satisfy human beings regardless of who you are.

Basketmouth (Bella Naija)

Details/Takeaway: The record dropped off Basketmouth's critically-acclaimed album, 'Yabasi.'

Date: April 29, 2021

Song Title: World People

Artist: Basketmouth featuring Flash and BOJ

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Duktor Sett

Album: Yabasi

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Label: Byron/ZING/FreeMe

Motolani Alake

