Basketmouth, BOJ, Duktor Sett and Flash feature in 'diabolical' new video for, 'World People'
The song is also a soundtrack to Basketmouth's show, Papa Benji. The record discusses the inability to satisfy human beings regardless of who you are.
Date: April 29, 2021
Song Title: World People
Artist: Basketmouth featuring Flash and BOJ
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Duktor Sett
Album: Yabasi
Video Director: Dammy Twitch
Label: Byron/ZING/FreeMe
