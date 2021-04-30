RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blaqbonez releases 'Sex Over Love,' his fourth body of work in years

The album is themed after love and sex.

Blaqbonez releases 'Sex Over Love,' his fourth body of work in years. (Chocolate City)

Artist: Blaqbonez

Album Title: Sex Over Love

Genre: Trap, Hip-Hop, Emo, R&B, Afro-swing, Afro-fusion

Date of Release: April 30, 2021

Producers: BeatsByJayy [Tracks 2, 6, 7, 11 & 12], Spax [Track 9]. Type A [Tracks 3, 8 and 14] Blaisebeats [Tracks 4 & 5], Xquisite Beats [Tracks 1 and 13], Tuzi [Track 10]

Album Art:

Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes

Features: 4 – Nasty C, Amaarae, Buju, Joeboy, Tiwa Savage, 1da Banton, Bad Boy Timz, Psycho YP, Laycon, A-Q, Cheque

Label: Chocolate City/100 Crowns

Singles: 2 - BBC and Bling

Details/Takeaway: The album is themed after love and sex.

In March 2020, he released ‘Haba’ to public acclaim, and launched his #StreamHaba campaign which became a viral sensation on social media. It is the first single off his forthcoming album, ‘Sex Over Love’, preceding subsequent singles such as his ‘BBC Remix’ with Tiwa Savage and trending single, ‘Bling’ featuring Amaarae and Buju.

You can stream the album HERE.

