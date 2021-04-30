Artist: Blaqbonez
Blaqbonez releases 'Sex Over Love,' his fourth body of work in years
The album is themed after love and sex.
Album Title: Sex Over Love
Genre: Trap, Hip-Hop, Emo, R&B, Afro-swing, Afro-fusion
Date of Release: April 30, 2021
Producers: BeatsByJayy [Tracks 2, 6, 7, 11 & 12], Spax [Track 9]. Type A [Tracks 3, 8 and 14] Blaisebeats [Tracks 4 & 5], Xquisite Beats [Tracks 1 and 13], Tuzi [Track 10]
Album Art:
Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes
Features: 4 – Nasty C, Amaarae, Buju, Joeboy, Tiwa Savage, 1da Banton, Bad Boy Timz, Psycho YP, Laycon, A-Q, Cheque
Tracklist: Swipe >>>
Label: Chocolate City/100 Crowns
Singles: 2 - BBC and Bling
Details/Takeaway: The album is themed after love and sex.
In March 2020, he released ‘Haba’ to public acclaim, and launched his #StreamHaba campaign which became a viral sensation on social media. It is the first single off his forthcoming album, ‘Sex Over Love’, preceding subsequent singles such as his ‘BBC Remix’ with Tiwa Savage and trending single, ‘Bling’ featuring Amaarae and Buju.
You can stream the album HERE.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng