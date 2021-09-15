Artist: Tems
Tems releases new 5-track EP, 'IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE'
The Headies-nominated singer tackles topics of love, heartbreak and happiness on the EP.
Album Title: IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE
Genre: R&B, Alternative, Afro-pop, Afro-Fusion
Date of Release: September 14, 2021
Producers: Guiltybeatz [All tracks but Track 3], Jonah Christian
Album Art:
Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes
Features: 4 – Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Falz, Maleek Berry
Tracklist:
Label: RCA/SONY
Singles: 1 - Crazy Things
Details/Takeaway: After hitting the Billboard Hot 100 with three singles in 2021 alone, Tems has released her sophomore EP. It's a follow-up to her 2020 effort, For Broken Ears. The Headies-nominated singer tackles topics of love, heartbreak and happiness on the EP.
