Tems releases new 5-track EP, 'IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE'

Motolani Alake

The Headies-nominated singer tackles topics of love, heartbreak and happiness on the EP.

Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]

Artist: Tems

Album Title: IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE

Genre: R&B, Alternative, Afro-pop, Afro-Fusion

Date of Release: September 14, 2021

Producers: Guiltybeatz [All tracks but Track 3], Jonah Christian

Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes

Features: 4 – Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Falz, Maleek Berry

Label: RCA/SONY

Singles: 1 - Crazy Things

Details/Takeaway: After hitting the Billboard Hot 100 with three singles in 2021 alone, Tems has released her sophomore EP. It's a follow-up to her 2020 effort, For Broken Ears. The Headies-nominated singer tackles topics of love, heartbreak and happiness on the EP.

Motolani Alake

