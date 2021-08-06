RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rudeboy of P Square releases debut solo album, 'RudyKillUs

Since P Square became defunct, Rudeboy has released hits like 'Reason With Me' and 'Audio Money.'

On July 13, 2021, Rudeboy, a Nigerian legend and one-half of defunct music supergroup, P Square announced the release his debut solo studio album, 'Rudy Kill Us.'

The 12-track album was released on August 5, 2021 and it features no one. Production is handled by Chrisstringz, Selebobo, Orbeat and LordSky. Executive Producer is Rudeboy himself and the project was supervised by his older brother, Jude 'Engees' Okoye.

His brother, Mr. P also dropped his album earlier this year.

