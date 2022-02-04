American/ Nigerian vocalist and producer Raphael Onyeise born March 6 2001 and raised in Lagos & Texas. He became interested in music after he joined the choir at an early and grew up rapping,singing and producing. He had a rough childhood and never gave up his passion for music.
Raphael releases, 'Letter To The Girls I Loved EP'
Letter To The Girls I Loved is a 6 Track project that depicts Rapahel's journey in search of love.
Letter To The Girls I Loved is a 6 Track project that depicts Rapahel’s journey in search of love. Each song on the project is as a result of him stepping out of his comfort zone to create an amazing experience for his listeners.
Raphael has infused sonically intriguing elements of pop and afrobeats in this projects to emphasize his artistry in the music scene.
Follow Rapahel on social media - @25_raphael
