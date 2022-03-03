RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nonso Amadi releases new video for, 'Foreigner'

Directed by Jordan Lee and shot in Toronto, the music video for “Foreigner” offers a glimpse into Nonso’s new world that is bold and sophisticated, putting Nonso in the spotlight.

Today, Canadian-based Afro-R&B, soul singer, songwriter, and producer from Nigeria, Nonso Amadi, shares the lavish music video for his new track, “Foreigner,” which was released last week marking Nonso’s triumphant return after a two-year hiatus.

Nonso Amadi is proudly presented with management team; Jade Busola and Quiet As Kept (Trung Hoang, Gavin Sheppard) alongside label partners Def Jam Recordings stateside and Universal Music Canada, offering the opportunity to strategically focus on a range of key global markets, including his native region in Nigeria.

On the video, Nonso explains, “I wanted the video to represent my reentry to the scene, we decided to start with some silhouette shots in the video before a reveal. We also needed some amazing African dancers to match the energy and life of the song.”

The deep colour juxtapositions blend seamlessly in the captivating video that reflects the layers of the track itself while celebrating Nonso’s heritage. Director, Jorden Lee describes the ideation behind the visual, “the core of the video lies within Nonso’s deep connection to his African culture and we wanted to represent it in a way that was true to him.

Through our choreography, wardrobe, colour and tones, we tried to capture the essence of his roots while putting our own modern spin on it.” The track itself showcases Nonso’s duality, a smooth and seductive record which contains African drumlines, trance-like saxophone instrumentation, and is layered with other soulful jazz elements.

Watch video below;

