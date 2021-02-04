Artist: Joeboy

Album Title: Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-swing

Date of Release: February 4, 2021

Producers: Dera, Type A, BeatsByKO, MOG, Big Fish, Tempoe, Mex Flairz, E Kelly, Killertunes and Semzy

Album Art:

Length: 14 songs, 36 minutes

Features: O

Tracklist:

Label: emPawa/Banku/Young Legend

Singles: 2 - Lonely and Celebration

Details/Takeaway: In the final quarter of 2019, Joeboy released his debut body of work, Love and Light EP.

When the album dropped, he wrote on his IG page that, "Being able to create records that are life changing is one of the greatest gifts to humanity; I’ve lived in the music to a point where I found myself immersed in all of it’s rhythms - YL 2021. I present to you my Debut album “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic." #SBBM it’s beautiful, it’s certainly amazing."

It was mixed by Oxygen Mix and mastered by E Kelly, Oxygen Mix and Air.

You can stream the album HERE.