RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Falz releases new single, 'Mercy'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song is centred around the Falz's prayers after he meets a 'baddie.' Details/Takeaway: After an uncertain run with singles, Falz goes back to the drawing board by reuniting with longterm collaborator and ace producer, Sess The PRBLM Kid. The song is centred around the Falz's prayers after he meets a 'baddie.'

Falz releases new single, 'Mercy.' (Bhad Guys)

Artist: Falz

Recommended articles

Song Title: Mercy

Genre: Grime

Album: TBD

Date of release: July 30, 2021

Label: Bhad Guys

Producer: Sess

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Falz - Mercy (Official Audio)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olakira and Moonchild Sanelly are surrounded by 'Summertime' baddies in new video

Ayra Starr releases new single, 'Bloody Samaritan'

QDot, Adekunle Gold, Bella Shmurda, LAX, Alpha Ojini, Reekado Banks, The Cavemen and LAX to feature on Moelogo's upcoming 'I The EP'

Falz releases new single, 'Mercy'

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming release of 'Black Widow'

BBNaija 2021: Maria & Pere are the wild cards!

'No one can judge me, no one is feeding me' - Toke Makinwa

Sarkodie calls his fan ‘dumb’ for disrespecting American rapper Wale

Venita Akpofure celebrates versatility as she confirms starring in 3 new reality show