Artist: Falz
Falz releases new single, 'Mercy'
The song is centred around the Falz's prayers after he meets a 'baddie.' Details/Takeaway: After an uncertain run with singles, Falz goes back to the drawing board by reuniting with longterm collaborator and ace producer, Sess The PRBLM Kid. The song is centred around the Falz's prayers after he meets a 'baddie.'
Song Title: Mercy
Genre: Grime
Album: TBD
Date of release: July 30, 2021
Label: Bhad Guys
Producer: Sess
Video Director: TBD
