Details/Takeaway: The love song, an Afroswing record, documents the evidence of love via luxury.
Joeboy features on Blaqbonez's new video for 'FENDI'
Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.
Artist: Blaqbonez featuring Joeboy
Song Title: FENDI
Genre: Afroswing
Album: Sex Over Love
Date of release: August 13 2021
Label: Chocolate
Producer: Tempoe
Video Director: TG Omori
You can listen to the song below;
