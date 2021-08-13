RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy features on Blaqbonez's new video for 'FENDI'

Motolani Alake

Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.

Blaqbonez featuring Joeboy - FENDI. (Chocolate City)

Details/Takeaway: The love song, an Afroswing record, documents the evidence of love via luxury.

Artist: Blaqbonez featuring Joeboy

Song Title: FENDI

Genre: Afroswing

Album: Sex Over Love

Date of release: August 13 2021

Label: Chocolate

Producer: Tempoe

Video Director: TG Omori

You can listen to the song below;

Blaqbonez - Fendi (feat. Joeboy) [Official Video]

