Ayanfe has since spent much of his time crafting his just-released debut body of work titled All That Matters. The extended play presents a dioramic image of Ayanfe’s talent, life, and desires, offering a window into the things that motivate him.

Pulse Nigeria

On project opener, “Burst My Head,” he spins a warm love anthem over a subtle percussive base conjured by Napji, repeating his pithy line with pathos-filled conviction. The follow-up “Vannessa” is a thematic follow-up on the loved-up claims of “Burst My Head” as he falls deeper into the elation of this romance.

The center of All That Matters is packed with songs seeking clarity on the status of this love affair before segueing into an engaging duet with Peruzzi on “My Mind” that sees both singers bring their inventive approach to songwriting to the fore over a lush instrumental that harkens to romantic bliss.

Tiwa Savage’s dulcety vocals enlivens “Fire” as she moves back and forth in a verse delivered between English and Yoruba as All That Matters enters its final stretch.

Much of the album is spent inching towards “Migrate,” a show-stopping collaboration between Ayanfe and Davido that sees them work around each other to make bop dedicated to love interests.

Davido’s impassioned yelps give an expressive quality to the track while Ayanfe’s buttery verse adds depth as they interchange with ease across the song’s length. “44,” the song that closes out the project, is a pseudo-tribute to his deceased mentor, ObamaDMW, who passed away earlier this year.