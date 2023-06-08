Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

On June 8, 2023, Sypro shared via his Instagram story that he has no intention of singing about ungodly topics and listeners shouldn't expect any dirty lyrics from him.

"I am only interested in making evergreen music And that's exactly what it is. Ain't no shake your bum or any kinda ungodly/dirty lyrics here."

Spyro also prided himself on promoting what he believes to be right while stating that he has no intention to compromise on his belief.

"We pride in promoting what's right and everyone that works with me already got the memo. Ain't no compromise here It might take me time but I will influence this industry for God. and someone pls mark my words on that... I am here for a reason, I am GOD'S AMBASSADOR HERE and gradually we will take these grounds for him."

Pulse Nigeria

Sypro's words have since divided opinion online as some listeners applauded him while others including renowned media personality Joey Akan described it as self-destructive.