Spotify unveils Detty December playlists

Adeayo Adebiyi

Soundtrack the festive periods with these exciting playlists.

Detty December has morphed into a cultural colossus, its infectious spirit spilling across borders. In Ghana and Nigeria, the term has found fertile ground, blossoming into a vibrant shorthand for the season's electrifying festivities and unbridled celebrations.

For the pulse-quickening GEN-Z, it's 'Turnup' in its purest form, a December-long dance floor where joy reigns supreme.

Detty December encompasses all December-January social gatherings, transcending its initial borders.

Capitalizing on the Detty December craze, Spotify has teamed up with party powerhouses, festivals, and events across Ghana and Nigeria.

This epic alliance promises a smorgasbord of curated experiences, amplifying the festive vibe and skyrocketing the music scene to new December heights.

So forget fruitcake and carols, Spotify's Detty December playlists are all about the pulsating rhythms of good music. Dive into the curated Detty December destination for playlists such as, Detty December, Best of Detty December and Recovery.

The Detty December playlist features a diverse range of genres that reflects the rich tapestry of cultural influences.

From Afro-fusion, to highlife, street pop and Afrobeats, the Detty December playlist is a vibrant testament of the music scene, and is the perfect playlist to usher you into the Detty December season.

Over the years, some standout tracks have come to symbolize and create lasting memories for Detty December.

If you are eager to revisit those nostalgic moments and groove to the tunes that made Detty December unforgettable, the 'Best of Detty December' playlist is the perfect musical journey for you.

After a long night of partying with friends and family, and you’re looking to wind down and chill, the 'Recovery' playlist is tailor made for you.

This carefully curated selection of music serves as the perfect soundtrack for those moments when you're seeking relaxation and a tranquil escape after an energetic night of turning up.

These playlists are the best companions for this season, no matter where you find yourself. Whether you're chilling by the pool, hitting the clubs, or attending the latest parties, these playlists have the perfect soundtrack to make your December truly unforgettable.

