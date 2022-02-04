RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify reports 180 million subscribers and 3bn in revenue for Q4 2021

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Spotify now has 406 million MAUs.

Spotify. (Spotify)
Spotify. (Spotify)

Some days ago, audio streaming giant, Spotify released its Q4 2021 report and here are key findings from the report;

Recommended articles

Q4 Highlights:

  • MAUs, Revenue, Operating Income and Gross Margin performed better than expected.
  • Subscriber growth was inline, ARPU growth increased Y/Y, and our advertising business reached a record 15% of Total Revenue in Q4.
Spotify. (Spotify)
Spotify. (Spotify) Pulse Nigeria

Q4 by the Numbers:

  • Premium Subscribers grew 16% Y/Y to 180 million in the quarter, led by strong promotional campaign performance.
  • MAUs grew 18% Y/Y to 406 million in the quarter and near the top end of our guidance range. We saw double digit Y/Y growth in all regions with particular strength in the Rest of World, which was led by strong results in India and Indonesia.
  • Wrapped: Collectively, 120 million MAUs engaged with Wrapped content in Q4 (vs. 93 million last year, an increase of 29% Y/Y).
  • Revenue grew 24% Y/Y in Q4 (or 20% Y/Y on a constant currency basis) to €2,689 million and was above the top end of our guidance range due to significant strength in advertising and favorable FX movements.
  • Gross Margin finished at 26.5% in Q4, above the top end of our guidance range and flat versus the prior year period. 
  • ARPU of €4.40 in Q4 was up 3% Y/Y (or up 1% Y/Y constant currency). Excluding the impact of FX, we saw a benefit to ARPU primarily from our price increases.
  • Podcast MAU ended the year with a double digit increase relative to Q3. Among MAUs that engaged with podcasts in Q4, consumption trends remained strong (up 20% Y/Y on a per user basis) and podcast share of overall consumption hours on our platform reached another all-time high. 

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotify reports 180 million subscribers and 3bn in revenue for Q4 2021

Spotify reports 180 million subscribers and 3bn in revenue for Q4 2021

'Staying in my marriage would have killed me' - Onyeka Onwenu

'Staying in my marriage would have killed me' - Onyeka Onwenu

Sony Music promotes Nnamdi Okafor to lead Digital Services & Partner Management for Africa

Sony Music promotes Nnamdi Okafor to lead Digital Services & Partner Management for Africa

Nick Cannon apologises for ‘pain or confusion’ over news of 8th baby

Nick Cannon apologises for ‘pain or confusion’ over news of 8th baby

Kanye West gifts girlfriend Julia Fox and friends 5 Birkins bags

Kanye West gifts girlfriend Julia Fox and friends 5 Birkins bags

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series 2 -The Rebirth: Sponsor and host reveal holds Sunday, February 6

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series 2 -The Rebirth: Sponsor and host reveal holds Sunday, February 6

Jim Iyke debuts his book series, 'The Gift in The Odds: Walking Through Walls'

Jim Iyke debuts his book series, 'The Gift in The Odds: Walking Through Walls'

Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement

Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!

Trending

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce [Instagram/IamReminisce]

Shatta Wale replies 'certain country' that says he's now copying their music

Shatta Wale

Reminisce refutes being under pressure to win Grammy, celebrates pioneers of Nigerian music

Reminisce: Growing, winning and learning on a fourth wave. (Instagram/IamReminisce)

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!