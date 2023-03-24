South African superstar rapper KO taps Oxlade for 'SETE' remix
South African superstar rapper KO has released the remix of his hit single 'SETE'.
Recommended articles
Artist: KO
Song Title: SETE remix
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: March 24th, 2023
Producers: Emmanuel Mutendji, Surprise Ndimande, Sennen Ntul, Ntokozo Mdluli, Glody Kasongo
Song Art:
Length: 4 minute 12 seconds
Features: 2 - Oxlade, Diamond Platinum
Label: Sound African Recording/Sony Music Africa
Details/Takeaway: KO recruits Oxlade who delivers his trademark melody and superstar Diamond Platinum who brought his swaggering flows to combine for a hit remix aimed at encapsulating the continent.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng