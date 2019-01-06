Burna Boy enjoyed a huge night at the SoundCity MVP Awards festival 2018, picking up four awards including the prestigious African Artist of the year.

At the awards which went down on Saturday, January 5, 2018, Burna Boy expectedly made a big impression winning awards in major categories: 'Listeners Choice', Song of the Year, Best Male MVP and African Artist of the year off the back of his smashing single, 'Ye.'

Despite starting hours behind its scheduled time, the awards pulled off a befitting spectacle as before a gathering of music lovers and constellation of stars.

The event which was held at the Convention centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, began with a red carpet which preceded the main awards and as custom with the event, the organizers ran a live feed via its cable and online channels for viewers from home to be a part of the event.

After a fairly lengthy delay, the award finally commenced with an line up of flowing opening performance from a number of artists. From hypeman, Do2dtun who brought his unique energy on stage to performances from Idowest, Slimcase, Mz Kizz, Oladips, Chinko Ekun whose back-up dancers dressed in flowing white Agbada [Traditional wear] caused a stir as they dance to 'Able God' to Naira Marley performing 'Issa Goal', Kida Kudz, Skibbi, Mystro and 'Wetin We Gain' singer, Victor AD, kicking off an incredible night.

Soon after the first set of performances, the hosts comprising of SoundCity's VJ Adams and Moet Abebe took to stage as they officially welcomed the guests and opened proceedings on the night.

Then there were the first set of awards with Wande Coal the very first winner on the night bagging the award for the 'Viewer's Choice' for 'So Mi So.'

Burna Boy picked up his first award on the night for 'Listener's Choice', Actress Shola Fapson was on stage to present the award for 'Best Group/Duo' to Navy Kenzo from Tanzania, 'Best New Artist' went to Teni which generated a loud affirmation from the crowd.

This was followed by the next set of performers with Patoranking, who took to stage alongside his live band performing a number of his songs like 'Suh Different', 'Alubarika' and 'Available' in the night's most invigorating performance.

The next set of awards featured 'Best Collaboration' which went to Starboy for 'Soco', Digital Artist of the year won by Mr Eazi who received his award via a video recording.

Other winners on the night include Patoranking for 'Video of the year', Busiswa for 'Best Female MVP', Best Male MVP to Burna Boy, Producer of the year won by Phantom for 'Ye', DJ Neptune won the 'African DJ of the year', AKA with 'Best Hip-Hop' and Burna Boy with the final major awards for 'Song of the year' and 'African Artist of the year.'

Other performances on the night include Busiswa who gave a truly electric performance and was joined on stage by Niniola as they performed Magun remix, Teni who had everyone singing to 'Case', then the rappers, ill Bliss, Phyno and AKA before Jidenna rounded things up on the night.

Going into the night, much was anticipated with the major categories and it didn't disappoint.

The night belonged to Burna Boy and it was a let down that despite winning the major honours and his name announced as one of the performers, the singer was conspicuously missing with his mother receiving the awards on his behalf.

However, it was a befitting honour for the stellar year he had in 2018 and the plaques were the true reflection of his efforts.

The Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 has come and gone, but stories will be told for a long time to come. It had its compelling moments, the production was top notch but it was not without it usual hiccups as most artists who won awards on the night were not on stage to receive their plaques.

At the end of the third edition, the festival has proven to become less about the awards and more about the eclectic and intense performances, living up to its reputation and delivering a night of triumph for all the winners across the continent.