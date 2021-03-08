Details: This is a catchy chill rap uptown track that sees Skillz 8Figure floss his growth while he issues a warning to anyone who dares cross him. Skillz remains true to his unique sound which he dubs as a mix of Western African afrobeat and coastal music, delivering an Afro-fusion sizzler with soft guitar strings and piano melodies.

The instrumental is carefully crafted, and Skillz 8Figure’s laid-back delivery compliments the 808 bass sound and dark synths. The chemistry between the two artists is undeniable as they both add an aura to the track that makes it an immediate banger.

Artist: Skillz 8Figure featuring Psycho YP

Song Title: Like Dat

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-Swing

Album: After Dark

Date of release: March 8, 2021

Label: CNC

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

You can play the song below;