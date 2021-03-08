Details: This is a catchy chill rap uptown track that sees Skillz 8Figure floss his growth while he issues a warning to anyone who dares cross him. Skillz remains true to his unique sound which he dubs as a mix of Western African afrobeat and coastal music, delivering an Afro-fusion sizzler with soft guitar strings and piano melodies.
The instrumental is carefully crafted, and Skillz 8Figure’s laid-back delivery compliments the 808 bass sound and dark synths. The chemistry between the two artists is undeniable as they both add an aura to the track that makes it an immediate banger.
Artist: Skillz 8Figure featuring Psycho YP
Song Title: Like Dat
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-Swing
Album: After Dark
Date of release: March 8, 2021
Label: CNC
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
You can play the song below;