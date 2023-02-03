ADVERTISEMENT
Skiibii returns with new single 'Back To Sender'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational artist Skiibii has returned with a new thrilling single he calls 'Back To Sender'. The single comes off the back of his impressive performance on Rexxie's 'Abracadabra'.

Artist: Skiibii

Song Title: Back To Sender

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: February 3rd 2023

Producer: Mystro

Skiibii - 'Back To Sender'
Length: 2 minutes 27 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: More Grace Entertainment/Dvpper

Details/Takeaway: Skiibii returns with a new Amapiano tune in which he uses infectious melody and relatable writing for an easy song.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

