Artist: Skiibii
Skiibii returns with new single 'Back To Sender'
Sensational artist Skiibii has returned with a new thrilling single he calls 'Back To Sender'. The single comes off the back of his impressive performance on Rexxie's 'Abracadabra'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Back To Sender
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 3rd 2023
Producer: Mystro
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 27 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: More Grace Entertainment/Dvpper
Details/Takeaway: Skiibii returns with a new Amapiano tune in which he uses infectious melody and relatable writing for an easy song.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Temi Otedola celebrates 6 years of meeting Mr Eazi...and we love it for her
Skiibii returns with new single 'Back To Sender'
'BBTitans': Olivia expresses her discontent to Juicy Jay after dairy session with Biggie
Lojay returns with sensational single, 'MOTO'
Chidi Mokeme on digging deep to become 'Scar' in Netflix's 'Shanty Town' [Pulse Interview]
'BBTitans': Jenni O says Khosi’s strategy is to play games and distract the men
Yul Edochie shares trailer to new 'Peter Obi' movie, gets mixed reactions for his role as Obi
Naira Marley acquires 10th luxurious house in the heart of Lekki
2Baba sings praises of veteran Nollywood actor RMD
ADVERTISEMENT