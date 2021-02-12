Details/Takeaway: 'Pronto' is a metaphor for immediately. On this connect of Port Harcourt-bed artists, Ajebo Hustlers and Omah Lay connect. This is the second straight Port Harcourt connect by Ajebo Hustlers after 'Symbiosis' by Nissi.

This new record discusses the dedication of a female lover to satisfying her lover's needs.

Date: February 12, 2021

Song Title: Pronto

Artist: Ajebo Hustlers featuring Omah Lay

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Semzi

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Avante

You can play the song below;