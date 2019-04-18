Artist: Simi Featuring Falz

Song Title: Mind Your Bizness

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: April 16, 2019

Album: Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I

Producer:

Director: Carbon Animation

Details/Takeaway: Two days ago, award-winning songbird dropped her new single, 'Mind Your Bizness' featuring Falz off her new album, Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I, which is set to drop tomorrow, April 19, 2019.

Earlier today, she dropped the visuals to the single.

While the video is an animation, it definitely serves the purpose of a shade at the nosy generation as clearly as it could. After the brilliance of his verse on Ice Prince’s ‘Feel Good,’ the rapper is back killing yet another feature with straight bars.

Signs point to this being a resonant single and a street anthem like the classic anti-gossip songs millennials grew up on. ‘Mind Your Bizness’ is also reported to be the ninth track of the imminent album.

Simi will perform some of her songs on Industry Night at Hard Rock Café on April 24, 2019.

Rating: TBA

You can watch the video here;