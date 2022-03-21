RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Simi becomes first female artiste in Africa to hit 100 million plays on Audiomack

Simi racks up 100 million streams on audiomack.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Audiomack hosted an exclusive brunch for women in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry. The event which provided an opportunity for women in the music industry to discuss and share how they are challenging inequality and fostering inclusion within the Nigerian music scene took place recently at Gaia Africa Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the attendees were a number of notable names in the industry among them singers and songwriters, Simi & Fave; music producers, Saszy & Dunnie, radio gurus Kemi Smallz, Ada Ooh, Taymi B among others who have all demonstrated significant dominance in their career.

“This year, we at Audiomack chose to celebrate women whom we believe have made significant strides in their career and have in one way or the other impacted the growth of the music ecosystem. This is because, as women, it is important to come together to empower and motivate each other. Audiomack remains committed to leveling the playing field for female creators by giving emerging established artists equal opportunities on our platform.”, said Charlotte Bwana, Head of Media and Brand Partnerships for Audiomack Africa.

During the event, Simi was honored as the first female artist to hit over 100 million plays on Audiomack. Simi took to her Instagram page to appreciate Audiomack for the honor. “Thanks so much to Audiomack for the honor. First female to get 100 million plays on Audiomack. I like it very much. Thank God for growth and thank God for my amazing fans for always supporting me. I had an incredible time with my amazing women at the Audiomack Women in Music Brunch yesterday”.

