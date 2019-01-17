The idea of a power couple album is not exactly a new concept globally, but as the music crosses into the Nigerian waters, it largely remains an uncharted territory.

Of course, there have been a few musical couples who have combined forces in the past to release projects, cue in Tunde and Wunmi Obe, the dynamic duo who started off as members of the Unilag band and became screen darlings with the Charly Boy show in the 90s.

We also had The Mandators in the 1980s, the reggae group comprising of Victor Essiet and his late wife, Peggy famous for their songs like ‘Rat Race’ and ‘Apartheid’, but it will actually be a hard sell to term them as a 'power couple' in that context.

So who or what exactly are power couples? No thanks to the social media age and the ever-advancing language by which we communicate, 'Power couple' is a modern phrase coined to describe a pairing of romantic partners who are each successful in their own right.

Think of Jay Z and Beyonce, and then the picture gets crystal clear. One sits on top of the rap throne and has conquered the business realm over the years, while the other is simply, a goddess, at least that is what her Beyhives say.

Both were independently superstars before they made the decision to get married and the eventual release of their 2018 joint album, ''Everything is Love''.

Last year saw Wizkid and Tiwa Savage signal a resemblance of a royal pairing but while their relationship remains unclear, the closest we have truly had in recent times to a power couple on the Nigerian scene has to be Adekunle Gold and Simi.

The duo who have been flying quite close to the sun in their individual careers and got married at a private event earlier this year.

Adekunle Gold released his debut mainstream single, 'Sade' in 2014 and his career graph has only witnessed vertical spikes ever since.

In 2018, he released his second studio album, ''About 30'', one that has further shot his status high on the ratings of established Nigerian artists.

Simi continues to ride high off the critical acclaim garnered by her sophomore project, 'Simisola' which has seen her break the industry ceiling into the elite group of female divas.

On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, news broke that a collab album may actually be in the works adding flesh to that which has been long rumored on social media. Then this was strengthened barely 24 hours later with the release of the new single, 'Promise' by the newlyweds.

The joint album has not been officially confirmed, and it is even possible that like many other promised Nigerian albums, it eventually never happens, [even though both artistically and commercially, it seems like an obvious move for them].

However, the idea does spark some form of excitement in my mind both as a fan of their individual abilities and one who curates happenings in an industry where very few are willing to take risks and are yet to fully tap into the wonders that collaborations bring.

We first had a taste of their synergy on 'No Forget' off Adekunle Gold's debut album, ''Gold'', a project she not only held the only guest spot but also helped engineer.

'No Forget' is an endearing song, one that talks on waiting, fighting and holding on to true love. The song strums the heart of its listeners not just in its message but also in their vocal performances.

Adekunle Gold's lean ranged and grumpy voice combined with Simi who is a vocal force somehow finds them working out their strengths and weaknesses to a tantalizing result.

Simi returned the favour on her own song, 'Take Me Back', which in some ways can pass as a sequel to 'No Forget.'

Where 'No Forget' ends with Adekunle Gold going away in search of self discovery, 'Take Me Back' shares a reassuring tale of romantic reconciliation as Simi makes a case for their relationship upon his return.

The song is also the closest they get in giving out details of their love relationship to the public. This was more than just a song, this was intimate and it showed in how Simi called his name, ''Kunle'' on the track.

Adekunle Gold also unburdens events in their relationship timeline which is believed to have started about five years ago [Three and a half years as at the time this song was recorded in 2017] when he said, ''O fe ko fi mi shey yeye o, leyin Odun meta ati abo'' [You want to ridicule me after three and a half years].

There is also the collaboration with John Ogah on 'Uncle Suru' but they have largely worked with each other more in the shadows than full-bodied like their fans crave and judging by Simi's joint effort with Falz ''Chemistry,'' which was an ode to comical and vibey anthems, reflecting their personalities, a project with Adekunle Gold will naturally translate to ballads of love, happiness and a cinematic soul inspired experience.

While the mystery of their wedding sparked excitement among social media users, it is the music that will ultimately define their legacies in the industry and there is no better way to announce the power of their union than a project where their journey and true experiences constitute the emotional core and centrepiece upon which their stories are told.

Add a joint tour or concert at the end of the year, then Adekunle Gold and Simi would have effectively made the most ambitious and calculated move of their careers which will only yield a win-win result for both of them.