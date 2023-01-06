ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale has released a new single titled ' on which he manifests blessings for the new year.

Shatta Wale
Artist: Shatta Wale

Song Title: 2023

Genre: Afro-Swing

Date of Release: January 6th, 2022

Producers: Unknown

Song Art:

Shatta Wale - '2023'
Length: 4 minutes 08 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Shatta Movement Records/Damaka Group of Companies

Details/Takeaway: Shatta Wale delivers a nice tune in which he uses Swing and mid-tempo flows to manifest the blessings he hopes for in 2023.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
