Artist: Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'
Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale has released a new single titled ' on which he manifests blessings for the new year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: 2023
Genre: Afro-Swing
Date of Release: January 6th, 2022
Producers: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 4 minutes 08 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Shatta Movement Records/Damaka Group of Companies
Details/Takeaway: Shatta Wale delivers a nice tune in which he uses Swing and mid-tempo flows to manifest the blessings he hopes for in 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men
Mr Eazi reveals how his love story with Temi Otedola started
Victony shares his mother's emotional birthday message to him
Cobhams Asuquo releases new single 'Cover Me' feat The Kabal
Afroselecta-BBK & Esskay teams up with Eeskay, David AceKeyz & Dayo for new single 'Wuse Miami'
Shatta Wale manifests blessings on new single '2023'
'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues
Kizz Daniel kicks start 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'
Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape
ADVERTISEMENT