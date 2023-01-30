ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song

Adeayo Adebiyi

Trending artist Seyi Vibez is making it clear that he's relentless in his music release as he shares the snippet for a new single.

Seyi Vibez
Seyi Vibez

Details: Fast-rising Street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez teased a new single on Monday, 30th January 2023 vis his Instagram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The teaser features a sampling of Islamic recitation which is a familiar element of Seyi Vibez music.

Seyi Vibez has been enjoying an increase in fame and patronage since the release of his 2022 album 'Billion Dollar Baby'. The album rocketed him to mainstream success and since then, he hasn't looked back.

Seyi Vibez's rise to fame was heralded by Asake with whom he shares similarities in music, appearance, and even in the frequency of releases and this has invariably led to comparison among fans.

Seyi Vibez's latest teaser was released almost the same time that Asake released a new single thereby further sparking further debate.

In 2023, Seyi Vibez released a mixtape titled 'Memory Card'. There's no title or release date for the upcoming single but fans will be hopeful of it dropping in the coming weeks.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song

Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Asake kicks off 2023 with new single 'Yoga'

Burna Boy drops music video for hit single 'Common Person'

Burna Boy drops music video for hit single 'Common Person'

EMPIRE & Bad Boy Timz release minted music video for hit single, 'Faya'

EMPIRE & Bad Boy Timz release minted music video for hit single, 'Faya'

'MTV Shuga Naija': Season 5 returns with Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye and more

'MTV Shuga Naija': Season 5 returns with Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye and more

Meet DJ Sydney Love, the female DJ championing Afrobeats in New York City

Meet DJ Sydney Love, the female DJ championing Afrobeats in New York City

Phyna shares two cents on why celebrity marriages fail

Phyna shares two cents on why celebrity marriages fail

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DSF, Skiibii

Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

Tems

Tems makes history with Oscar nomination [See Full Nomination List]

Portable

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Omah Lay

Omah Lay teases new single off upcoming 'Boy Alone' deluxe