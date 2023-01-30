Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song

The teaser features a sampling of Islamic recitation which is a familiar element of Seyi Vibez music.

Seyi Vibez has been enjoying an increase in fame and patronage since the release of his 2022 album 'Billion Dollar Baby'. The album rocketed him to mainstream success and since then, he hasn't looked back.

Seyi Vibez's rise to fame was heralded by Asake with whom he shares similarities in music, appearance, and even in the frequency of releases and this has invariably led to comparison among fans.

Seyi Vibez's latest teaser was released almost the same time that Asake released a new single thereby further sparking further debate.