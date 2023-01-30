Details: Fast-rising Street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez teased a new single on Monday, 30th January 2023 vis his Instagram account.
Seyi Vibez shares teaser for unreleased song
Trending artist Seyi Vibez is making it clear that he's relentless in his music release as he shares the snippet for a new single.
The teaser features a sampling of Islamic recitation which is a familiar element of Seyi Vibez music.
Seyi Vibez has been enjoying an increase in fame and patronage since the release of his 2022 album 'Billion Dollar Baby'. The album rocketed him to mainstream success and since then, he hasn't looked back.
Seyi Vibez's rise to fame was heralded by Asake with whom he shares similarities in music, appearance, and even in the frequency of releases and this has invariably led to comparison among fans.
Seyi Vibez's latest teaser was released almost the same time that Asake released a new single thereby further sparking further debate.
In 2023, Seyi Vibez released a mixtape titled 'Memory Card'. There's no title or release date for the upcoming single but fans will be hopeful of it dropping in the coming weeks.
