Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez has released his first project of 2023, a mix tape he calls 'Memory Card'.

Artist: Seyi Vibez

Album Title: Memory Card (Mix Tape)

Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop

Date of Release: January 6th, 2022

Producers: Unknown

Song Art:

Length: 11 minutes 55 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Vibe Inc/Dvpper

Details/Takeaway: Red hot artist Seyi Vibez continues fine form with 'Memory Card' mix tape which delivers 5 tracks that showcases the depth of his talent and ambition.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
