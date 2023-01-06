Artist: Seyi Vibez
Seyi Vibez drops first project of 2023, 'Memory Card' mix tape
Fast-rising Street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez has released his first project of 2023, a mix tape he calls 'Memory Card'.
Album Title: Memory Card (Mix Tape)
Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop
Date of Release: January 6th, 2022
Producers: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 11 minutes 55 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Vibe Inc/Dvpper
Details/Takeaway: Red hot artist Seyi Vibez continues fine form with 'Memory Card' mix tape which delivers 5 tracks that showcases the depth of his talent and ambition.
