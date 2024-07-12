Seyi Vibez continues fine form with new EP 'Loseyi Professor'

After kicking off 2024 with the collaborative project 'Vibez INC Vol. 1', Seyi Vibez is back with a new EP titled 'Loseyi Professor'.

The 7-track EP was released on July 12, 2024, in a surprise move that saw Seyi Vibez release no lead singles.

The EP follows Seyi Vibez's release of his 2023 EP 'NAHAMciaga' which had the hit singles 'Different Patterns' and 'Cana' which is one of the most streamed songs in the first half of 2023.

Like 'NAHAMciaga' EP which is a line from his hit single 'Hushpuppi,' 'Loseyi Professor' is a line from his single 'Professor'.

The EP is Seyi Vibez's 6 project in 21 months as he continues to display a relentless ability to churn out hit singles.

Since gaining mainstream success, Seyi Vibez has soared to success with his single 'Chance' winning the Best Street Hop prize at the 2023 Headies Awards.

He also sold out the 15,000-capacity OVO Wembley Arena in 2023 in an impressive display of his international success where he's one of the fastest-exported Afrobeats acts.

Earlier in the year, Seyi Vibez launched his label Vibes INC to which he signed several emerging acts TML Vibez, Muyeez, Nerrycole, Dwillsharmony, and Billion Sollar.