Seyi Vibez's 'NAHAMciaga' is the most streamed project in Nigeria in first half of 2024

Seyi Vibes has continued his fine form after finishing 2023 on a strong note with the release of his EP 'NAHAMciaga' which emerged as the most streamed album in Nigeria in the first half of 2024.

According to the data provided by TurnTable Charts, Seyi Vibez's fourth project of 2023 'NAHAMciaga' recorded 91,000 units in sales to become the most streamed album of the first half of 2024 across all 5 major platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, YouTube).

Following behind at NO. 2 is Kizz Daniel's 'Thankz Alot (TZA)' EP with 78,000 units buoyed by the hits 'Twe Twe', 'Too Busy To Be Bae', and 'Sooner'. Shallipopi's debut album 'Presido La Pluto' ranks at NO. 3 with 73,000 units while Odumodublvck's 'Eziokwu' is at NO. 4 with 68,000 units, and Asake's 'Work of Art' rounds off the top 5 with 59,000 units.

Wizkid restates his status as one of Nigeria's most streamed artists of all time with his EP 'S2' logging in at NO. 8 with 39,000 streams despite only having 4 songs.

Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi are the only artists with two projects at the top with the former's collaborative album with Vibez INC entering at NO. 9 with 38,000 units while the latter's sophomore album 'Shakespopi' ranks at N0. 10 with 35,000.

Top 10 most streamed albums in Nigeria in the first half of 2024.

1. Seyi Vibez - ‘NAHAMciaga’ - EP (91,000)

2. Kizz Daniel - ‘TZA’ - EP (78,000)

3. Shallipopi - ‘Presido La Pluto’ (73,000)

4. Odumodublvck - ‘EZIOKWU’ (68,000)

5. Asake - ‘Work Of Art’ (59,000)

6. Young Jonn - ‘Jiggy Forever’ (51,300)

7. Burna Boy - ‘I Told Them’ (51,200)

8. Wizkid - ‘S2’ - EP (39,000)

9. Seyi Vibez, Vibez Inc. - ‘Vibez Incorporation Mixtape, Vol. 1' (38,000)