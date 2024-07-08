Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Nigeria's music chart publication TurnTable Charts has released the data for the most streamed songs in the first half of 2024. According to the data, most of the songs that have enjoyed huge success in 2024 are songs released in the third quarter of 2023.

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix featuring Davido tops the list while 'Egwu' Chike's smash collaboration with Mohabd ranks at NO. 2. Seyi Vibez's 'Cana' is NO. 3 while 'Cast,' Shallipopi's chart-topping collaboration with Odumodublvk is at NO. 4. Seyi Vibez logged his second entry on the chart with 'Different Patterns' which closes off the top 5.

Grammy nominee Ayra Starr is the only female artist on the list with her song 'Commas' which is one of the lead singles on her sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21' ranking at NO. 7. South African stars Titom, Yuppe, S.N.E, and EeQue are the only non-Nigerians on the list with their viral single 'Twala Bam' entering at NO. 10.

Top 10 most streamed songs in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

1. Kizz Daniel feat Davido - 'Twe Twe' - 67M

2. Chike feat Mohbad_ - 'Egwu' -60M

3. Seyi Vibez - "Cana' - 47.8M

4. Shallopopi featuring Odumodublck - 'Cast' - 45.8M

5. Seyi Vibez - 'Different Pattern' - 41M

6. Omah_Lay - 'Holy Ghost' 31M

7. Ayra Starr - 'Commas' - 28M

8. Wizkid featuring Zlatan - 'IDK' - 25M

9. Kizz Daniel - "Too Busy To Bae' - 24.8M

