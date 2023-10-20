Seyi Shay returns with new exciting EP 'Feels Like Home Vol 1'

These past treasures form the foundation of Seyi Shay's remarkable story in music.

Growing up in Tottenham, London, with roots in Nigeria, Seyi Shay's life was a melody waiting to happen. Her mother's angelic voice in the church choir, her sister's melodies for the BBC, and her brother's beats spinning in London's clubs all breathed music into her heart.

This year, Seyi Shay returned with 'BoBo,' a single that's all about the rhythms of love, freedom, and the joy of dancing to life's melodies. It's a joyful reunion with an old friend and a fresh taste of something new.

With 'FEELS LIKE HOME VOL 1,' Seyi Shay invites us into her musical world. In just four tracks, her velvety voice and delivery remind us why she's a beloved figure in the Afrobeats genre. She knows how to blend the sounds of the past with the beats of the future, and her music is living proof.

This EP is the start of a trilogy; there's more to come between now and January 2024. It's a fusion of Afrobeats and Afro-House, and it's designed to touch the hearts of her most devoted fans.

The journey starts with 'BoBo,' a vibrant ADM record that sweeps us into 'Doing Me,' where Seyi Shay's voice flows like a river alongside Migz & Ariel. 'Lamba,' produced by Dr Amir, offers an infectious rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, while 'For The Streets,' also produced by Dr Amir, displays her versatility and vulnerability.

Speaking about the project and its creation, Seyi Shay shared "I wanted to experiment with new sounds. I have a lot of new ideas so I wanted to share and wet appetites. what better way than to put it all into a mixtape and gift it to my most loyal fans."

With 'FEELS LIKE HOME VOL 1,' Seyi Shay presents a musical masterpiece that resonates with her innermost self. It extends an invitation to savor the flavors of love, and happiness, and bears witness to her resolute journey in musical innovation.

'FEELS LIKE HOME VOL 1'