ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Award-winning producer, Sarz set to drop new single featuring Asake & Gunna

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sarz's new single is set for release on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Sarz to drop new single featuring Asake & Gunna
Sarz to drop new single featuring Asake & Gunna

Recommended articles

Sarz who has crafted hit records for Nigerian stars including Wizkid, Reminisce, Wurld, Lojay, Niniola, BNXN, Crayon, and several others is set to release a new single featuring Asake and American Hip Hop star Gunna.

The single whose title is yet to be revealed has generated excitement from listeners who can't wait to see the result of the collaboration between three artists in red-hot form.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Sarz maintained his status as a hitmaker by producing Crayons' 'Ngozi' feat Ayra Starr and BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel among other records.

Asake continued his mainstream domination in 2023 with the release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art' which churned out the chart-topping hits '2:20', 'Lonely At The Top', and 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide which earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Gunna has also enjoyed a commercially successful 2023 with the release of his album 'A Gift & A Curse' which delivered the smash hit 'Fukemean'. Sarz will be the second Nigerian artist Gunna will be collaborating with in 2023 following his surprise appearance on the remix of Victor Thompson's hit gospel record 'This Year (Blessings)'.

Their collaboration can be expected to offer brilliant pieces of their talent and the song is set to also add to the growing list of Nigerian cross-over records.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

I love how Asake uses choir vocals in his music - Tyla tells RollingStone

I love how Asake uses choir vocals in his music - Tyla tells RollingStone

Afrobeat sensation, Davido to headline BWUFEST 2 on December 27, 2023

Afrobeat sensation, Davido to headline BWUFEST 2 on December 27, 2023

Award-winning producer, Sarz set to drop new single featuring Asake & Gunna

Award-winning producer, Sarz set to drop new single featuring Asake & Gunna

Here are the 5 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of 2023, so far

Here are the 5 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of 2023, so far

Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

DJ Lambo headlines latest Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ mix'

DJ Lambo headlines latest Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ mix'

Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Flavour marks his status as a king on the African music scene

Flavour marks his status as a king on the African music scene

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

Busta Rhymes commends Burna Boy once again [Daily post]

Burna Boy sounds like a Jamaican in my song - Busta Rhymes

The Magnetic voice of Vybz 94.5FM: Melissa Nnamdi, a veteran sensation in Nigerian Broadcasting

The Magnetic voice of Vybz 94.5FM: Melissa Nnamdi, a veteran sensation in Nigerian Broadcasting

A look into Cynthia Morgan's contribution to Nigerian Dancehall

Cynthia Morgan: Afrobeats' enigmatic Dancehall Queen