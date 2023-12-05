Award-winning producer, Sarz set to drop new single featuring Asake & Gunna

Sarz who has crafted hit records for Nigerian stars including Wizkid, Reminisce, Wurld, Lojay, Niniola, BNXN, Crayon, and several others is set to release a new single featuring Asake and American Hip Hop star Gunna.

The single whose title is yet to be revealed has generated excitement from listeners who can't wait to see the result of the collaboration between three artists in red-hot form.

In 2023, Sarz maintained his status as a hitmaker by producing Crayons' 'Ngozi' feat Ayra Starr and BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel among other records.

Asake continued his mainstream domination in 2023 with the release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art' which churned out the chart-topping hits '2:20', 'Lonely At The Top', and 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide which earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Gunna has also enjoyed a commercially successful 2023 with the release of his album 'A Gift & A Curse' which delivered the smash hit 'Fukemean'. Sarz will be the second Nigerian artist Gunna will be collaborating with in 2023 following his surprise appearance on the remix of Victor Thompson's hit gospel record 'This Year (Blessings)'.