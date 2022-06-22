Are we paying enough attention to Ruger? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

His first EP was enough proof of what he was about. His distinctive sound which derives from the ragga street pop style that can be traced to Marvelous Benji and Danfo Drivers was a refreshing sound that excited curious ears.

When Ruger made 'Ruger' it was an extravagant and almost arrogant introduction of the man who was set to revive one of Nigeria's lost street pop styles. And with 'Bounce' the rebirth was confirmed. He had successfully done what the forerunner didn't do - make music that appealed to all classes, especially the female folks.

After his first EP, there couldn't be any doubt about his abilities, and should there be, it was quickly erased by his second project 'Second Wave.' The track arrangement, the content, and the delivery are beyond reproach.

'Dior' was for the bad boys who loved to look good and show off some of their paper. 'Snapchat' was again for the ladies. It was meant to stimulate, excite, and arouse desires. Little wonder some of Ruger's female fans were willing to cross the line of decency just to show how much they love the art and the artist.

Now, Ruger has outdone himself again by adding three breathtaking singles to his second EP. Surely, with 'Second Wave' deluxe there still can't be any doubts or reservations as to the greatness unfolding before our eyes.

Right now the only question we should be asking is: Are we paying enough attention to the man, his music, and his brand?

When you inquire into the artist, his music, and his brand you will find that his and his fashion are inspired by a personality that makes it effortless possible to blend one into the other.

Ruger: The Man

Ruger's personality is that of a confident young man who is fully aware of his strengths and uses them to drive his brand. His demeanor, his style, his simplistic worldview, and his love for women are just as artistic as they are real.

It's not uncommon for the artist to be entirely separate from the person. Some artists need to summon an alter ego whenever they need to move from the person to the artist. However, for Ruger, it's all rolled up into one person. That's why he can easily pull off an eyepatch on an easy Thursday and maintain the same personality when he is Michael Adebayo and not Ruger the artist.

Ruger: The Artist

Imagine Marvelous Benji linked up with Micheal J Fox and took a trip to the future where there's a significant evolution in music, social media is the alternative universe, and Gen Z determines what will be a hit.

Imagine how Marvelous Benji will need to evolve his Dancehall Ragga/Galala style to meet consumer needs. Ruger is like a future version of Marvelous Benji who knows how to create music that cuts across social strata. How to blend an appealing melody with the perfect beat. And most importantly, how to make music that stimulates women.

When it comes to keeping it classy, simple, catchy, and flamingly sexy, Ruger might be unrivaled. Take for example 'Girlfriend' from 'Second Wave' deluxe, Ruger was able to convey his raging gluttony for women with a scary level of honesty and defiance through a melodic masterclass.

'WeWe,' is a flamingly sexy song whose verisimilitude is at a level that provokes desires. The melody and delivery are so good that it allows the overtly lewd content to not only be tolerable but helplessly enjoyable. This is similar to Snapchat which employs sublime melody to deliver a sexually charged single.

Then there's 'Warning' that's the bold assertions of artists whose talent, style, and brand is beyond forgery or imitation. Just as he conveyed in 'Dior,' Ruger is a bad man whose charming, classy, and irresistible ways make him a top lady's man.

Ruger the artist has engineered a new school Ragga sound that combines Reggae sound with catchy lyrics that excite the street and sultry lyrics that appeals to women. And the special ingredient is a simple yet sophisticated writing style and an unbelievable melodic sequence that stuns the acoustic senses.

Ruger: The Brand

When you combine Ruger the man with Ruger the artist you get Ruger the brand.

Ruger's brand transcends his artistry and extends to his personality. The intentionality, detail, and thoughts that go into his music and style flow from a personal level that's effortlessly artistically represented.

When it comes to his music, Ruger works with one producer Kukbeats and so far, their union has been all hits and no misses. Sticking with one producer has allowed Ruger to maintain a steady upward momentum in exploring his ever-improving artistry.

Similarly, Ruger's team is a perfect match for him as they understand every aspect of his artistry. From his appearance, and shows, down to his rollouts, the entire process is expertly and seamlessly conducted.

You just have to admire the rollout for his latest single 'Girlfriend.' They have mastered the art of using social media to generate buzz and knowing when to let the music do the rest.

A lot is going on in the Nigerian music industry right now with Amapiano, international push, and different central figures splitting the spotlight.

There are some generational talents whose sound is pushing the boundaries of Afrobeats' soundscape and whose unique artistry will define the future.

There might be no feverish excitement from the fans about these artists yet because they are yet to fully grasp the length of their incredible artistry.