Ruger drops snippet for upcoming release 'Red Flag'

The single is set for release on Friday, 28th October and it will be released along with the music video which will feature Big Brother Naija S7 housemate Bella as the vixen.

2022, has been a successful year for Ruger who released the deluxe version of his sophomore EP 'Second Wave' which produced the hit record 'Girlfriend'. Ruger also went on tour across Europe, Australia, and select African countries where he dazzled fans and was reportedly groped on different occasions while performing.

Ruger was also nominated for the Next Rated Prize which he lost to BNXN with whom he had a very public disagreement.