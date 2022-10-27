RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger drops snippet for upcoming release 'Red Flag'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has dropped the teaser for his next single 'Red Flag'.

Details: On Wednesday, 27th October 2022 Ruger took to his Twitter account to share the teaser for his next release. The single is titled 'Red Flag' and it's another quintessential Ruger song that combines toxic and narcissistic lyrism with an infectious melody for a captivating record.

The single is set for release on Friday, 28th October and it will be released along with the music video which will feature Big Brother Naija S7 housemate Bella as the vixen.

2022, has been a successful year for Ruger who released the deluxe version of his sophomore EP 'Second Wave' which produced the hit record 'Girlfriend'. Ruger also went on tour across Europe, Australia, and select African countries where he dazzled fans and was reportedly groped on different occasions while performing.

Ruger was also nominated for the Next Rated Prize which he lost to BNXN with whom he had a very public disagreement.

'Red Flag' is set to position Ruger for a strong end to 2022 and prepare listeners for the release of his debut album in 2023.

