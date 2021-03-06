Roscoe is an acronym for (A) Reliable Organized Structure Carved Out (to) Entertain.

The idea was formed in 2015 and it officially started as a business in 2019.

Three artists are presently signed with the label namely Muyiwa Frank, DAMY and YokeeGilla.

Roscoe Music Genies (RMG) announces new project, Sùúrù Vibes - The EP

An amazing trifecta with authentic original African and international sounds, aimed to keep their listeners and fans vibed up forever.

"We take the music to another level, we change the sound to a proper Gbedu." - RMG

The new project from RMG All Stars "Sùúrù Vibes" premieres March 12th on all digital streaming platforms.

The first single "Zero F*#k$" already has the attention of their growing fan base.

You can pre-order the EP here and follow their musical journey by subscribing to their YouTube channel here.

Follow them: @roscoemusicgenies on Facebook and Instagram, @roscoemusicgen on Twitter @muyiwa_frank @damydotcom and @yokeegilla on all social media platforms.