Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

One of the international acts who has expressed their fascination with Nigerian and African music is American rapper Rick Ross who has continued to restate his desire to make an African-themed album.

In his latest interaction with Blaqbonez on Instagram Live, Rick Ross revealed that his favourite song of the Nigerian rapper is his hit single 'Bling' featuring Amaarae and BNXN.

During the Instagram live session, Blaqbonez explained how the pain of losing the Best Rapper award to Kenya rapper Kaligraph Jones at the Soundcity MVP led to the song.

Last month, Rick Ross previewed a song with a snippet of Blaqbonez's verse playing in the video which suggested a collaboration between both rappers.

The upcoming collaboration was confirmed in their latest Instagram live as Rick Ross continues to make steps towards his African-themed album that will feature different artists across the continent.

Earlier in the year, Rick Ross gave a shout-out to the Nigerian street hop star Portable and rapper Odumodublvck while announcing his desire to make an African album.

The Miami rapper would later join Odumodublvck on an Instagram live session with the award-winning Nigerian rapper who gave him a crash course on Afrobeats.

Rick Ross' collaboration with Blaqbonez is likely to be one of the first tracks from the American rapper's African album on which he has listed Nigerian Grammy-nominated star Ayra Starr, Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinum among the artists he would love to work with.