Rick Ross previews collaboration with Blaqbonez

Rick Ross previewed the single on his Instagram story on June 10, 2024, with a snippet of Blaqbonez's verse playing in the video.

The upcoming collaboration with Blaqbonez follows Rick Ross' previous announcement that he intends to make an African album that will feature different artists across the continent.

Earlier in the year, Rick Ross gave a shout-out to the Nigerian street hop star Portable and rapper Odumodublvck while announcing his desire to make an African album.

The Miami rapper would later join Odumodublvck on an Instagram live session with the award-winning Nigerian rapper who gave him a crash course on Afrobeats. During the Instagram live session, Rick Ross also raved about Odumodublvck's single 'Wotowoto Seasoning' featuring Black Sheriff which was attracting attention in the United States.

Rick Ross' collaboration with Blaqbonez is likely to be one of the first tracks from the American rapper's African album on which he has listed Nigerian Grammy-nominated star Ayra Starr, Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinum among the artists he would love to work with.