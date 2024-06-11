ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rick Ross previews collaboration with Blaqbonez

Adeayo Adebiyi

The American rapper is making good on his intentions to make a focused album.

Rick Ross previews collaboration with Blaqbonez
Rick Ross previews collaboration with Blaqbonez

Recommended articles

Rick Ross previewed the single on his Instagram story on June 10, 2024, with a snippet of Blaqbonez's verse playing in the video.

The upcoming collaboration with Blaqbonez follows Rick Ross' previous announcement that he intends to make an African album that will feature different artists across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the year, Rick Ross gave a shout-out to the Nigerian street hop star Portable and rapper Odumodublvck while announcing his desire to make an African album.

The Miami rapper would later join Odumodublvck on an Instagram live session with the award-winning Nigerian rapper who gave him a crash course on Afrobeats. During the Instagram live session, Rick Ross also raved about Odumodublvck's single 'Wotowoto Seasoning' featuring Black Sheriff which was attracting attention in the United States.

Rick Ross' collaboration with Blaqbonez is likely to be one of the first tracks from the American rapper's African album on which he has listed Nigerian Grammy-nominated star Ayra Starr, Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinum among the artists he would love to work with.

Rick Ross' desired collaboration with Nigerian artists marks a full circle moment for the MMG boss who was featured by Nigerian iconic duo P-Square in 2011 on the remix of their hit single 'Beautiful Oyinye'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rick Ross previews collaboration with Blaqbonez

Rick Ross previews collaboration with Blaqbonez

Yul Edochie has done nothing wrong in taking a second wife - Yvonne Jegede

Yul Edochie has done nothing wrong in taking a second wife - Yvonne Jegede

Tems makes history on Apple Music US with her debut album

Tems makes history on Apple Music US with her debut album

Bibi Sonye says she'll sue producers if she's paired with male co-stars with bad breath

Bibi Sonye says she'll sue producers if she's paired with male co-stars with bad breath

9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

Ayra Starr makes history after debuting on Billboard 200

Ayra Starr makes history after debuting on Billboard 200

'I tried weed before, it's not my thing' – Korede Bello on his approach to wellness

'I tried weed before, it's not my thing' – Korede Bello on his approach to wellness

Asake is set to headline Madison Square Garden as part of his world tour

Asake is set to headline Madison Square Garden as part of his world tour

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' leads Nollywood films at the box office two weeks in a row

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' leads Nollywood films at the box office two weeks in a row

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Ayra Starr releases the visuals for 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring Giveon

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' [NAN]

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' featuring Bloody Civilian