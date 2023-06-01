Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

American rapper Rick Ross' attraction to Afrobeats has gone beyond the music as he recently openly expressed his attraction to Ayra Starr.

In an Instagram video, Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr describing her as beautiful and talented while also proposing a toast to her and saying he would like to celebrate her when he comes to Nigeria.

The video has generated reaction online as fans joked about what a relationship between the two would look like.

Rick Ross interacted with Afrobeats long before Ayra Starr became a star. The rapper collaborated with Afrobeats legend P-Square on the remix of their 2011 hit single 'Beautiful Oyinye'.

Rick Ross visited Nigeria in 2012 where he headlined a show and even shot a Nigerian video for his hit single 'Hold Me Back.'