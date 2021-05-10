RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rexxie set to release debut album, 'A True Champion'

This album is billed to drop May 2021, and we sure believe it’s going to be a smash! Full video of the interview available on YouTube.

Rexxie set to release debut album. (Pulse Nigeria)

A few days ago, Grammy winning Nigerian music producer, Rexxie was on the 69SESSION to discuss the release of his debut studio album after the successful release of his hit single KPK featuring Marlian music act Mohbad.

He further went on to list a few notable artists featured on the project, likes of NairaMarley, Sarkodie, Teni, Ms Banks, and many more.

