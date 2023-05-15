The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lussh makes a statement of intent with '6Foot Lover Boy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

After delivering hit singles for several heavy hitters Lussh has decided to expand the limits of his creativity.

Haven spent time in the studio helping other artists including Kizz Daniel & Mayorkun to score hit songs, Lussh knows how to float across a beat to sticky lyrics and captivating melodies.

The opening track 'Ga'damn Fine' delivers a smooth Pop feel that infuses log drums for a love tune in which he extols the virtue of his love interest. He partners with sensational songwriter and melody molder in Perruzi for 'Hello (refix)' where Dancehall blends with Afrobeats.

The EP comes together with a selection of love songs that conveys Lussh's message as a romantic who loves to enjoy a good time. He balances his lover-boy persona with a Fuji-inspired party-starter in 'Happy' where he flaunts his hitmaking credentials.

He celebrates his success in 'Bye Bye To Poverty (BBTP)' on a quintessential Afrobeats production that holds up his experience on the mainstream sonic evolution.

He closes the EP on a personal note as he acknowledges the support of friends and family whom he credits for his success while reinstating his belief in a higher power.

Overall, '6Foot Lover Boy' EP offers a comprehensive insight into Lussh's versatility and his ability to achieve success as a performing artist just like other talented producers who have made the switch from producing to musicians.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.



