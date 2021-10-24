He also swapped his role at Chocolate City for being an Exec at AFRICORI. On August 28, 2021, he got married to his heartthrob. Long story short, Loose Kaynon is winning - and so is Joakin Ikazoboh. But before all of these, he created Wax Lyrical, a performance platform for Rap music, which used to be held at Koko Lounge.

In every way, he is an OG, who is loved and respected by many. In 2018, he released Crown, a collaborative album with AQ and it was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Headies. Due to his beard and alpha male traits, he walks into a room and everybody takes notice. He also talks confidently and swaggers with purpose.

If you know him and his story, you will understand the long, gruesome route that brought him to this point. For these reasons, you will understand why his latest album is titled, Survivor’s Remorse.

Built on some impressive, eclectic beats of production, this is Loose Kaynon’s best performance as a rapper. At times it feels like Loose Kaynon is the product of a werewolf imprint.

‘Survivor’s Remorse’ is this impressive because Loose Kaynon has taken all his battle scars, his love, his wins, his viciousness and his gratitude, and poured it all into one impressive album.

On ‘Journey’ featuring iLLBliss he raps that, "I wear my battle scars…”

Across eight tracks, Loose Kaynon isn’t even rapping, he’s just speaking his truth, and the authenticity and genuineness of his chronicles will trigger effortless appreciation in the heart of any listener.

He is confident, intuitive, introspective and euphoric. This isn’t even adult contemporary Hip-Hop, it’s a chronicle of Loose Kaynon’s recent history as a black adult male, who is finally living his dreams. At times it feels like he is in disbelief of his own life, while pushing himself to enjoy his current life.

He is grown, and it reflects in his cover art, which sees him wear a pink suit while carrying a bouquet of flowers - possibly a metaphor for testimony.

‘Survivor’s Remorse’ can be broken down into five compartments; Family and Love, The Journey and Wins and Survivor’s Remorse.

Family and Love

For Loose Kaynon, family comes in three forms: his mother and siblings, his crew and his wife. All forms are extensively addressed, canvassed and appraised across the album. On ‘Win,’ the album’s opening track, Loose Kaynon discusses a “home team” with a sports reference.

Loose Kaynon feels like a defensive or sweeper like Fernando Hierro or like Dennis Rodman. He is self-confident enough to root for his brothers’ wins because he knows that it doesn’t stop his own wins.

On ‘Win,’ he raps that, “You see them niggas around you, that’s your home team/help your brother build it up if that’s his own thing/Don’t worry about who gets the credit, that’s the grown thing/Forget the MVP, what’s more important is the home win…

He also raps that, "All I know is be my brother's keeper... Winners na winners, either na role player or a star...”

'98 Bulls' sums up the above quotes.

It takes great self-confidence to admit something like this. In his crew, Loose Kaynon has arguably Nigeria’s greatest ever rapper in MI Abaga; Nigeria’s Rap flagbearer over the past two years in AQ and in Blaq, he has a transcendent figure that nobody saw coming. In all their stories, Loose Kaynon has a hand: he supported his brothers while he was claiming his own wins.

He even raps about “F***** your dream girl in a Shomolu address…”

More importantly, ‘98 Bulls’ is crafted around The Last Dance; Michael Jordan’s title-winning season with the Chicago Bulls. The record is built on sports references, flossing and braggadocio from proven success. In a lot of ways, it’s the perfect track to follow the euphoric ‘Opor.’

On ‘Opor,’ he raps that, “My mama’s good, we’re trying to get to great…” while he created ‘Ko Ina’ around his encounter and journey with his wife.

On ‘Win,’ he also raps about his willingness to have more millionaires in his family, bloodline and circles.

Journey, Wins and Teeth

On ‘Journey,’ Loose Kaynon raps about coming to Lagos on a night bus. On the euphoric and celebratory club banger ‘Opor,’ he raps about being a first generation millionaire - it reflects his background. ‘Opor’ is also Yoruba colloquialism for ‘it’s plenty.’ That title signals what Loose Kaynon thinks about his journey, his life and his testimonies.

He raps about driving a Benz that nobody expects him to drive and wearing alligator shoes.

On ‘Gold Shackles,’ Loose Kaynon shows some teeth and grit. He fires some shots and discusses wins.

Survivor’s Remorse

The long and short of this record; it’s one of best Nigerian rap records of 2021. Just go and listen. It's a book of 'game' for artists.

Final Thoughts

It feels amazing to listen to Loose Kaynon produce an album of this lofty quality. He also shows an impressive mastery with his consistency at producing quality hooks. This is not a quality album just because Loose is in his element or because he picked great beats.

It's an incredible album because Loose Kaynon sold a truth with authenticity, that people can easily believe. He spoke his truth and carts away accolades as a result.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.7/2

Total: