Cina Soul’s ‘For Times We Lost’ is one of the best African projects of 2021 so far [Pulse EP Review]

Motolani Alake

Titled For The Times We Lost, the EP seems to document an intense, yet troubled love affair that’s finally gotten off the ground, after some unnecessary lapses and false starts.

Cina Soul’s third EP in four years is just 13 minutes long. But it feels like a one-minute record and a one-hour session at the same time. Titled For The Times We Lost, the EP seems to document an intense, yet troubled love affair that’s finally gotten off the ground, after some unnecessary lapses and false starts.

This is evident in "Sweety, I'm falling for you, all over again," a line from its opening track, 'Falling.' However, it seems the couple that Soul sings about seems to battle with constantly fights and conundrums, as evidence on the juxtaposition that is, 'Spattention (Space and Attention).'

While the woman's face card reignites the romance on 'OMG,' the two-person perspective of 'Feelings' confirms love affair before they head to 'Jamestown.'

Cina Soul has had a Pan-African appeal for a few years now. Already, she has worked with Johnny Drille and Show Dem Camp. Yet, this EP seems like the product of frightening fresh energy. Soul is rooted in R&B and soul. She is also famous for her vocals. But on this EP, she explores her artistry even further, to produce a set of ringtones that's suited to our current internet-enabled dispensation.

With a high replay value and Afro-pop sonics, and percussion, Cina Soul is expansive and astute. Her music is laced with impressive strains of amorous lyrics. There is also the creative way with which she mixes Twi and English on ‘Spattention’ or how she turned ‘Space and Attention’ into one word; ‘Spattention.’

OMG

While all the records are amazing and the Highlife rhythms of ‘Jamestown’ elevates Cina Soul to another level, ‘OMG’ has all the markings of a viral TikTok hit that women could use for flaunting their ‘face card.’

Although the album sequencing on this EP could have been

What an EP!

Take a bow, Cina Soul.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.8/2

Execution: 1.8/2

Total:

8.7 - Champion

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

