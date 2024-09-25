ADVERTISEMENT
Reminisce announces new EP with guest appearances from Vector, Badboy Timz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning rapper Reminisce is set to drop a new project.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming EP, Reminisce dropped the singles 'Up As Fxck' featuring Badboy Timz and the hip hop record 'Kupe' which is an effortless display of his abilities.

Reminisce's upcoming EP titled 'Sui Generis' is set for release on Friday, September 27, 2024, and it will pack 7 tracks with guest appearances from street pop star Bhadboi OML, popular rapper Vector Tha Viper, and emerging stars Logos Olori, Easyscope, and Bardbanks.

'Sui Generis' is Reminisce's 7th project in a career that has spanned nearly two decades during which time he has reinforced himself as one of Nigeria's most iconic rappers.

Reminisce or Alaga Ibile as he's fondly called, made a name for himself as one of the prominent figures who popularised indigenous hip hop in Nigeria with his hit record 'Local Rappers' featuring Olamide and Phyno soundtracking the domination of indigenous rappers.

Over the years, Reminisce has delivered notable hit records, a trend he continued on his last album with 'Hustle' featuring BNXN and D Smoke.

Fans will look forward to experiencing Reminisce's rapping and hitmaking prowess in his upcoming project.

Adeayo Adebiyi

