Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

Boosted by the success of his mega-hit single 'Calm Down', Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' has continued to enjoy success in the United States where it has now surpassed over 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 Global Chart.

Rema's feat with 'Raves & Roses' places him second behind Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' which has spent 133 weeks on the chart.

Rema's latest feat sees him add to the several records she has set with 'Calm Down' including the Guinness World Record for being the first ever NO. 1 song on the MENA chart.

The song has particularly enjoyed success in the United States where it recorded the highest peak (#3) for a song by a Nigerian artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and the longest charting song (over 52 weeks) by a Nigerian artist on the chart.

The song has been declared 4X RIAA Platinum and it also made history by becoming the first African song to garner 1 billion streams in the United States which is a monumental feat for the Nigerian music industry.