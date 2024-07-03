ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

The album becomes the second longest-charting Nigerian album in the chart history.

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart
Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

Recommended articles

Boosted by the success of his mega-hit single 'Calm Down', Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' has continued to enjoy success in the United States where it has now surpassed over 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 Global Chart.

Rema's feat with 'Raves & Roses' places him second behind Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' which has spent 133 weeks on the chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema's latest feat sees him add to the several records she has set with 'Calm Down' including the Guinness World Record for being the first ever NO. 1 song on the MENA chart.

The song has particularly enjoyed success in the United States where it recorded the highest peak (#3) for a song by a Nigerian artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and the longest charting song (over 52 weeks) by a Nigerian artist on the chart.

The song has been declared 4X RIAA Platinum and it also made history by becoming the first African song to garner 1 billion streams in the United States which is a monumental feat for the Nigerian music industry.

Rema has kicked off his 2024 on a high note with the release of 'Benin Boys' his collaboration with fellow Benin city star Shallipopi which debuted at NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Femi Ogedengbe recalls how he, Prince Eke and Hanks Anuku survived a cultist attack

Actor Femi Ogedengbe recalls how he, Prince Eke and Hanks Anuku survived a cultist attack

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

I used to think all Africans spoke pidgin English - Simi

I used to think all Africans spoke pidgin English - Simi

Rema makes history as 'Calm Down' surpasses 2 billion Spotify streams

Rema makes history as 'Calm Down' surpasses 2 billion Spotify streams

'BBNaija' star Tacha shares her crypto trading success story

'BBNaija' star Tacha shares her crypto trading success story

Simi finds it beautiful when men cry and are vulnerable

Simi finds it beautiful when men cry and are vulnerable

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

I got robbed in Ibiza and 70,000 Euros was stolen - BBNaija's Kiddwaya

I got robbed in Ibiza and 70,000 Euros was stolen - BBNaija's Kiddwaya

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy celebrates life in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Burna Boy celebrates life & success in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

Multi-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new EP 'Pheelz Good II'

Multi-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new EP 'Pheelz Good II'

Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert

Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert