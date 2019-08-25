Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ made Barack Obama’s 2019 Summer Playlist.
The fast-rising Nigerian Afropop singer joins a long list of international music stars on Barrack Obama’s summer playlist for 2019.
Obama took to Twitter on Saturday, August 24, 2019, to share his playlist for the summer.
Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ occupies No. 42 on the long playlist that has a total of 44 songs.
Other international stars on the playlist include Drake, who occupies No 1, Jay Z, Beyonce, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, Frank Sinatra, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Robin Thicke amongst others.
Obama also hinted in his tweet that both himself and his wife, Michelle are listening to the list that has Nigeria’s Rema on it.
“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” he tweeted.
Here’s a full list of the 44 songs Barack and Michelle Obama have been listening to in 2019 Summer.
1. Too Good – Drake ft. Rihanna
2. I’ll Be Around – The Spinners
3. Mood 4 Eva – Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino ft. Oumou Sangaré
4. Burning – Maggie Rogers
5. Fade Out Lines (The Avener Rework) – The Avener & Phoebe Killdeer
6. Juice – Lizzo
7. Reelin’ In The Years – Steely Dan
8. Who’s Loving You – Terence Trent D’Arby
9. Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing – Stevie Wonder
10. Joke Ting – GoldLink ft. Ari PenSmith
11. Seventeen – Sharon Van Etten
12. Doo-Wop (That Thing) – Lauryn Hill
13. 100 Yard Dash – Raphael Saadiq
14. I’ve Got You Under My Skin – Frank Sinatra
15. Best Part – Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.
16. Feel The Vibe – BJ the Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak
17. Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
18. Drift Away – Dobie Gray
19. Hold On (Change is Comin’) – Sounds of Blackness
20. Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison
21. I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know – Donny Hathaway
22. Go Gina – SZA
23. It’s A Vibe – 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko
24. Dang! – Mac Miller ft. Anderson .Paak
25. How High the Moon – Ella Fitzgerald
26. Music – Erick Sermon ft. Marvin Gaye
27. Go – The Black Keys
28. Toast – Koffee
29. Boo’d Up – Ella Mai
30. Shining – DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay-Z
31. Con Altura – Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho
32. II B.S. – Charles Mingus
33. It’s Love – Jill Scott
34. Happy – The Rolling Stones
35. Alright – John Legend
36. Espera – Esperanza Spalding
37. 54-46 Was My Number – Toots & The Maytals
38. Get Together – The Youngbloods
39. Float – Anthony Hamilton
40. Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
41. Can U Believe – Robin Thicke
42. Iron Man – Rema
43. Believe – Q-Tip ft. D’Angelo
44. Can I Kick It? – A Tribe Called Quest