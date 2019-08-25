Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ made Barack Obama’s 2019 Summer Playlist.

The fast-rising Nigerian Afropop singer joins a long list of international music stars on Barrack Obama’s summer playlist for 2019.

Obama took to Twitter on Saturday, August 24, 2019, to share his playlist for the summer.

Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ occupies No. 42 on the long playlist that has a total of 44 songs.

Other international stars on the playlist include Drake, who occupies No 1, Jay Z, Beyonce, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, Frank Sinatra, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Robin Thicke amongst others.

Obama also hinted in his tweet that both himself and his wife, Michelle are listening to the list that has Nigeria’s Rema on it.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” he tweeted.

Here’s a full list of the 44 songs Barack and Michelle Obama have been listening to in 2019 Summer.

1. Too Good – Drake ft. Rihanna

2. I’ll Be Around – The Spinners

3. Mood 4 Eva – Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino ft. Oumou Sangaré

4. Burning – Maggie Rogers

5. Fade Out Lines (The Avener Rework) – The Avener & Phoebe Killdeer

6. Juice – Lizzo

7. Reelin’ In The Years – Steely Dan

8. Who’s Loving You – Terence Trent D’Arby

9. Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing – Stevie Wonder

10. Joke Ting – GoldLink ft. Ari PenSmith

11. Seventeen – Sharon Van Etten

12. Doo-Wop (That Thing) – Lauryn Hill

13. 100 Yard Dash – Raphael Saadiq

14. I’ve Got You Under My Skin – Frank Sinatra

15. Best Part – Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.

16. Feel The Vibe – BJ the Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak

17. Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

18. Drift Away – Dobie Gray

19. Hold On (Change is Comin’) – Sounds of Blackness

20. Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison

21. I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know – Donny Hathaway

22. Go Gina – SZA

23. It’s A Vibe – 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko

24. Dang! – Mac Miller ft. Anderson .Paak

25. How High the Moon – Ella Fitzgerald

26. Music – Erick Sermon ft. Marvin Gaye

27. Go – The Black Keys

28. Toast – Koffee

29. Boo’d Up – Ella Mai

30. Shining – DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay-Z

31. Con Altura – Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

32. II B.S. – Charles Mingus

33. It’s Love – Jill Scott

34. Happy – The Rolling Stones

35. Alright – John Legend

36. Espera – Esperanza Spalding

37. 54-46 Was My Number – Toots & The Maytals

38. Get Together – The Youngbloods

39. Float – Anthony Hamilton

40. Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

41. Can U Believe – Robin Thicke

42. Iron Man – Rema

43. Believe – Q-Tip ft. D’Angelo

44. Can I Kick It? – A Tribe Called Quest