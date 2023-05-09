Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new Billboard Hot 100 African record with top 5 entry

In the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100, Rema's 'Calm Down' moves up one spot to NO. 5 as it extends his record as the highest charting African song in the history of the famous chart.

Since the release of 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez, the song has achieved giant strides as it has topped charts in India, North Africa, and the Middle East which earned Rema a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

With his NO. 6 entry, the single broke the record for the highest-charting African song set by Wizkid with 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber. And with a historic top 5 entry, Rema has broken his record while setting a new one in its stead.

ADVERTISEMENT