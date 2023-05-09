The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new Billboard Hot 100 African record with top 5 entry

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has achieved a landmark feat as he enters the top 5 of Billboard Hot 100.

Rema
Rema

Recommended articles

In the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100, Rema's 'Calm Down' moves up one spot to NO. 5 as it extends his record as the highest charting African song in the history of the famous chart.

Since the release of 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez, the song has achieved giant strides as it has topped charts in India, North Africa, and the Middle East which earned Rema a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

With his NO. 6 entry, the single broke the record for the highest-charting African song set by Wizkid with 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber. And with a historic top 5 entry, Rema has broken his record while setting a new one in its stead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian superstar is currently in India for the continuation of his 'Raves & Roses' tour. With the giant strides he has recorded, he has established himself as a superstar set to take Afrobeats to a whole new level and fans would be excited to see how he continues to soar.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new Billboard Hot 100 African record with top 5 entry

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new Billboard Hot 100 African record with top 5 entry

Ayra Starr's teachers punished her for painting nails, told her she wouldn't succeed

Ayra Starr's teachers punished her for painting nails, told her she wouldn't succeed

DJ Switch is not happy with Pastor Adeboye

DJ Switch is not happy with Pastor Adeboye

7 of the most savage Nigerian celebrity clapbacks of all time

7 of the most savage Nigerian celebrity clapbacks of all time

From Instagram to Istanbul...@boliphy takes the crown for the Pepsi kick-off show challenge!

From Instagram to Istanbul...@boliphy takes the crown for the Pepsi kick-off show challenge!

Asake wins Best African Artist at 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards [See Full Winners List]

Asake wins Best African Artist at 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards [See Full Winners List]

Veteran Kannywood actor Kawu Mala is dead

Veteran Kannywood actor Kawu Mala is dead

Could rapper Drake be from Nigeria?

Could rapper Drake be from Nigeria?

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Tiwa Savage performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Chris Brown

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats