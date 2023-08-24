ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

Rema's 'Calm Down' has made Spotify's Songs of Summer 2023 list.

On August 23, 2023, Spotify released its Song of Summer list for the US and global listeners and Rema's 'Calm Down' made the global list.

Rema's 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez was ranked at NO. 20 on the global song of the summer list was topped by 'Ella Baila Sola' by Latino artists Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma.

The global list also has songs from British pop star Harry Styles, American superstar Miley Cyrus, Latino streaming giant Bad Bunny, and British Hip Hop stars Dave & Central Cee.

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the only song from an African artist on the list while Rema is also the only African artist to make the list.

Listeners won't be surprised to find 'Calm Down' on the list following its impressive global success that has seen it topped charts in North Africa, the Middle East, and India. The single also holds the record for the highest charting song for a Nigerian on Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Chart.

