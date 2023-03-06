ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' clocks 27 weeks on UK Official Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi
Rema
Rema

Chart week March 3rd - March 9th: In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart, Rema's international smash hit 'Calm Down' retains its place in the top 10 as it moves 1 spot down to NO. 6 position.

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

The single was released on February 11th, 2022 as one of the lead singles to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' and it has enjoyed international success across multiple countries. It has also surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms.

Libianca's 'People' continues its ascension on the chart as it moves up two places to the NO. 11 spot while entering its 9th week on the chart.

Similarly, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' continues its upward momentum as it moves up to NO. 29 from its NO. 36 position last week while entering its 6th week on the chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official Afrobeats Top 20: Libianca's 'People' retains her NO. 1 spot while entering its 9th week on the chart.

The top 5 remains unchanged with Rema's 'Holiday' also retaining the 2nd spot, Ayra Starr's 'Sability' staying at NO. 3, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez retains the NO. 4 spot, while Asake's 'Organise' remains at NO. 5.

Asake's 'PBUY' moves up to NO. 6 while Spyro's 'Who Is Your Guy' drops to NO. 7. Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Naira Marley & Skepta moves up to NO. 8, Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' feat Poopcan moves up to NO. 9 while Rema's 'Reason You' drops two places to round off the top 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sarkodie: Head of the Table [Pulse Interview]

Sarkodie: Head of the Table [Pulse Interview]

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

Alexx Ekubo brands Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli 'heroes of democracy'

Alexx Ekubo brands Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli 'heroes of democracy'

Whitemoney joins Maybach Benz owners' gang

Whitemoney joins Maybach Benz owners' gang

Rema's 'Calm Down' clocks 27 weeks on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' clocks 27 weeks on UK Official Singles Chart

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' sweeps awards at FESPACO 2023

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' sweeps awards at FESPACO 2023

BBTitans: Here's how Khosi and fans are reacting to Yemi's eviction

BBTitans: Here's how Khosi and fans are reacting to Yemi's eviction

BBTitans: Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa and Yemi Cregx get evicted

BBTitans: Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa and Yemi Cregx get evicted

'Let’s kill tribalism before it kills us' - Yul Edochie advises

'Let’s kill tribalism before it kills us' - Yul Edochie advises

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omah Lay at NPR

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' secures platinum plaque in the UK

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy win Forbes Africa icons for 2021 [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal