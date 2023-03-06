Rema's 'Calm Down' clocks 27 weeks on UK Official Singles Chart

Nigerian superstar Rema has continued his fine international showing on the charts as his global smash hit 'Calm Down' retains its spot in the top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart.
Chart week March 3rd - March 9th: In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart, Rema's international smash hit 'Calm Down' retains its place in the top 10 as it moves 1 spot down to NO. 6 position.
The Selena Gomez remix enters its 27th week on the chart as it has continued to enjoy impressive success in the United Kingdom. It was also recently declared eligible for a BPI platinum plaque after surpassing over 600,000 units in the UK.
The single was released on February 11th, 2022 as one of the lead singles to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' and it has enjoyed international success across multiple countries. It has also surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms.
Libianca's 'People' continues its ascension on the chart as it moves up two places to the NO. 11 spot while entering its 9th week on the chart.
Similarly, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' continues its upward momentum as it moves up to NO. 29 from its NO. 36 position last week while entering its 6th week on the chart.
Official Afrobeats Top 20: Libianca's 'People' retains her NO. 1 spot while entering its 9th week on the chart.
The top 5 remains unchanged with Rema's 'Holiday' also retaining the 2nd spot, Ayra Starr's 'Sability' staying at NO. 3, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez retains the NO. 4 spot, while Asake's 'Organise' remains at NO. 5.
Asake's 'PBUY' moves up to NO. 6 while Spyro's 'Who Is Your Guy' drops to NO. 7. Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Naira Marley & Skepta moves up to NO. 8, Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' feat Poopcan moves up to NO. 9 while Rema's 'Reason You' drops two places to round off the top 10.