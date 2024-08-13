Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

In his tradition, 44th US President Barack Obama has shared his 2024 summer playlist which includes songs from Grammy winner Tems and record-making superstar Rema.

Tem's hit single 'Love Me Jeje' samples Seyi Sodimu and Shaffy Bello's classic of the same name. The song is one of the lead singles for her debut album 'Born In The Wild'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema's upbeat single 'Yayo' off his recently released sophomore album 'HEIS' also earned a place on Obama's 2024 summer playlist. This is not Rema's first time on Obama's summer playlist as his hit single 'Iron Man' made the 2019 list.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Following her global success with 'Water,' South African sensation Tyla also caught Obama's ear with 'Jump' her pulsating collaboration with Gunna and Skillibeng.

Other songs on the playlist include Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'em', Shaboozy's chart-topping hit 'A Bar Song,' H.E.R's 'Process', Bad Bunny & Fied's 'Perro Negro', among other records from artists from different parts of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT