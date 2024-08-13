ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats is represented on Barack Obama's 2024 summer playlist.

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist
Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Recommended articles

In his tradition, 44th US President Barack Obama has shared his 2024 summer playlist which includes songs from Grammy winner Tems and record-making superstar Rema.

Tem's hit single 'Love Me Jeje' samples Seyi Sodimu and Shaffy Bello's classic of the same name. The song is one of the lead singles for her debut album 'Born In The Wild'.

Tems is becoming a recurring feature of Obama's summer playlist as she made the list in 2022 with 'Vibe Out' and in 2023 with her BET-winning single 'Me & U'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema's upbeat single 'Yayo' off his recently released sophomore album 'HEIS' also earned a place on Obama's 2024 summer playlist. This is not Rema's first time on Obama's summer playlist as his hit single 'Iron Man' made the 2019 list.

Barack Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist
Barack Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist Pulse Nigeria
Barack Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist
Barack Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist Pulse Nigeria

Following her global success with 'Water,' South African sensation Tyla also caught Obama's ear with 'Jump' her pulsating collaboration with Gunna and Skillibeng.

Other songs on the playlist include Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'em', Shaboozy's chart-topping hit 'A Bar Song,' H.E.R's 'Process', Bad Bunny & Fied's 'Perro Negro', among other records from artists from different parts of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two Afrobeats entries, Obama's 2024 summer playlist is a reduction of the four entries in 2023 where Burna Boy's 'Sittin' On Top Of The World', Asake & Olamide's 'Amapiano', Davido & Musa Keys 'Unavailable', and Tems' 'Me & U' all made the list.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charly Boy advises P-Square to resolve feud privately

Charly Boy advises P-Square to resolve feud privately

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Nelita emerges Head of House for week 3 in BBNaija house

Nelita emerges Head of House for week 3 in BBNaija house

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

I don't see Ayra Starr as an industry friend I see her as my sister - Darkoo

I don't see Ayra Starr as an industry friend I see her as my sister - Darkoo

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Seyi Law says he was prepared for the pain of Tinubu's policy changes

Seyi Law says he was prepared for the pain of Tinubu's policy changes

Nigerians only participate in sports that don't need investment - Seun Kuti

Nigerians only participate in sports that don't need investment - Seun Kuti

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' breaks streaming records on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' breaks streaming records on Spotify Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Afrobeats star Jaywon features Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Oladips on new album 'Evergreen'

Afrobeats star Jaywon features Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Oladips on new album 'Evergreen'

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'